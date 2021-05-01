Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $640,436.93 and approximately $939.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

