Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at MKM Partners

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,809,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

