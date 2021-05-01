Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 205,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

