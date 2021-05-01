BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.39 ($62.81) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.56.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

