BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 52.0% in April

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 135,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

