BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $2.11. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BOKF opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

