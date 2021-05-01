Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 142,803 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 740,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

