Bokf Na Purchases 8,231 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,198 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.62 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

