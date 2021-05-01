BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $2.61 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $262,368.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,753.17 or 1.00379486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00183844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001780 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

