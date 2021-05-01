Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,309,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.