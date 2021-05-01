Bounty0x (BNTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,648.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $934,385.27 and $49,648.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.04 or 0.08546602 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

