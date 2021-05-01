BOX Token (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 19% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $358.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.00327341 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001827 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002268 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.