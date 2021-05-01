Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported decent first-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter but also increased on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives to strengthen current operations and growth through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. Moreover, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership bode well. Going forward, the company is optimistic about online gaming prospects in Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas. Also signs of improvement is being noticed in its destination business. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days.”

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

