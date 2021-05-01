Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to $255.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $250.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $136.72 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

