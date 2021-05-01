Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.23 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

MRK stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

