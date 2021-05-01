Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $265,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

