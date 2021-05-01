Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

