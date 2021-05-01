Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

