Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 843 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.13.

ZBRA stock opened at $487.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

