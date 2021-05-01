BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Tushar Morzaria Acquires 15,696 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

LON BP opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.03. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £61.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 364.64 ($4.76).

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

