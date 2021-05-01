bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.