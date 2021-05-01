Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Corning were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

