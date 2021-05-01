Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ASML were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $648.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.85. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

