Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $138.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $138,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

