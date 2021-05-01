Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 250 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.