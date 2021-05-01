Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 32,154 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,154 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Codexis were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Codexis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Codexis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

