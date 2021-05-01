Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 20.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.89. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.17.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.