Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 200.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

