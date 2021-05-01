BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.51 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.