Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lowered by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.