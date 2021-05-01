Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.350-7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.35-7.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,026,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,132. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.