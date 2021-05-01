Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.31. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

