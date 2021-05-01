Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

