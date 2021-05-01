Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.08

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 27424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit