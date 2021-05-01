Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.08

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 27424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.