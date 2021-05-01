Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Align Technology posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 748.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $11.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.69.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $595.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.82 and its 200-day moving average is $526.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

