Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 833,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

