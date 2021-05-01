Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSX. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. 742,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

