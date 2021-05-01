Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.93. 1,489,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. Eaton has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $145.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

