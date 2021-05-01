Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is $1.45. MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,753. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit