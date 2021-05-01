Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is $1.45. MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,753. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.