Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $988.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $988.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $982.13 million and the highest is $992.53 million. Synopsys reported sales of $861.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $247.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

