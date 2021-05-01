Brokerages Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioVie.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BIVI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 122,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. BioVie has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie makes up about 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd. owned 0.54% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

