Brokerages Expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report sales of $279.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.98 million to $283.13 million. Blucora posted sales of $263.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $823.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.56 million to $824.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $892.12 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 363,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,953. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $694.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.