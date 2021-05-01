Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.56 Million

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce sales of $61.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.82 million and the highest is $62.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $59.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $239.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.40 million to $240.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $245.27 million, with estimates ranging from $237.34 million to $253.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

CPF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 176,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $27.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

