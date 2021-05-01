Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.