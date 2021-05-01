Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.87. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in ManTech International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

