Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to report ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TARA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 89,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $67.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

