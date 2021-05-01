Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to report ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TARA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 89,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $67.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit