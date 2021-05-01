Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.34. US Ecology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $12,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 244,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

