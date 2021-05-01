Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $42.86

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,101. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

