Brokerages Set Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) PT at $115.25

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

