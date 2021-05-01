Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,240.42

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.42 ($16.21).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,030 shares of company stock worth $3,997,131.

Shares of IMI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,594 ($20.83). 1,025,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,239.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 771.50 ($10.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,613 ($21.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

